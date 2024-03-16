Investigation underway after explosion rattles Van Nuys apartment building

An investigation is underway after an apparent explosion rattled a Van Nuys apartment building on Saturday.

Firefighters investigating the scene of the explosion via SkyCal. KCAL News

Firefighters rushed to the scene, a building in the 7300 block of N. Woodman Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They arrived to the building, a two-story garden style apartment, where there was "visible damage from the explosion."

No signs of fire or smoke were visible though with SkyCal overhead.

Crews say that the explosion was confined to one apartment unit that suffered minor damage in the form of broken windows.

The cause remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

"Scene is static and being de-escalated," LAFD said in a statement.

Hazardous Materials Specialists were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.