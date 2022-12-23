Investigation underway after body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades
A body was reportedly discovered on a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday, prompting an investigation from authorities.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail located near the 17000 block of West Surfview Lane at around 3 p.m.
They were unable to identify the deceased person and did not disclose the age or gender of the person.
There was no further information immediately available.
