Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades
Body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades 00:48

A body was reportedly discovered on a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday, prompting an investigation from authorities. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail located near the 17000 block of West Surfview Lane at around 3 p.m. 

They were unable to identify the deceased person and did not disclose the age or gender of the person. 

There was no further information immediately available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 4:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.