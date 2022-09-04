Investigation underway after armed suspects attempt to rob jewelry store in Huntington Beach

Attempted robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach turns into shootout after owner returns fire

Attempted robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach turns into shootout after owner returns fire

Attempted robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach turns into shootout after owner returns fire

Authorities are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Huntington Beach that turned into a shootout when the store's owner opened fire Saturday afternoon.

According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at Isabella's Fine Jewelry located at the Huntington Harbour Mall near Algonquin Street & Davenport Drive at around 4 p.m.

The store owner was not injured, & a customer suffered minor lacerations from broken glass.



HBPD Detectives are on scene as the investigation into this incident continues. There is no current public safety threat related to this incident.

2 of 2 — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 4, 2022

Several armed suspects are believed to have forced their way into the store, only to be met with the store owner, who was also armed with his own firearm. A shootout between the two parties occurred as the suspects fled from the scene in two separate cars. Officers are unsure who fired first.

One person, a customer of the jeweler, was injured due to glass that shattered during the shooting.

As their investigation continued, HBPD officers were also made aware of a car crash that happened nearly 10 miles away in Los Alamitos on Katella Avenue and Walnut Street.

Update at 9 PM, Saturday, 9/3/22:

Thanks to the assistance of an allied agency, a veh involved in today’s armed robbery was located. The car crashed in the City of Los Alamitos, & several susps fled. After a search of the area, a male juvenile was located and detained.

1 of 2 — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 4, 2022

Police detailed that several people ran from the car, one of which they apprehended - an underage boy who was reportedly detained as they attempted to question him.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was stolen during the robbery attempt.