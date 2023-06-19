Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after an officer-involved shooting in Diamond Bar

Shooting investigation in Diamond Bar neighborhood
A suspect possibly wearing body armor and firing an assault rifle was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies in Diamond Bar on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff"s Information Bureau, deputies responded to a location near the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive at 11:30 a.m. to a report of a man wearing body armor and shooting rounds with an assault rifle.

It was unclear exactly what unfolded when deputies arrived, but the suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. There were no immediate reports of any injuries to deputies. 

According to reports from the scene, the suspect may have been involved in an earlier stabbing a few blocks away from the shooting location, injuring a woman who also was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. 

