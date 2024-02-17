Investigation ongoing after man found shot to death in Pico Rivera

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Pico Rivera early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Rosemead Boulevard just after midnight, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 44-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no information provided on the victim's age or identity.

Investigators did not offer any details on a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.