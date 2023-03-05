Investigation ongoing after man found dead on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday.

According to a report from Los Angeles Fire Department, hikers discovered the unresponsive body just before 1 p.m., near the part of the trail in the 1500 block of Bienveneda Avenue.

"Dispatchers provided instructions to multiple bystanders who took turns providing CPR," said LAFD in a statement. "After firefighters/paramedics arrived, they took over resuscitative measures for approximately 20 minutes, but sadly, the man was beyond medical help and declared dead at the scene."

There was no information immediately available on the age or identity of the man.

Investigators did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding the death.