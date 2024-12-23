Investigation launched after Union Pacific train derails in Carson

An investigation is underway after a Union Pacific train derailed in Carson on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 20600 block of S. Fordyce Avenue just after 1 p.m. upon learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon request for comment, Union Pacific officials shared a statement that said in part, "A train derailment occurred on the Alameda Corridor south of Del Amo Blvd damaging rail infrastructure. ... Rail acess to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along Alameda Corridor is currently shut down while crews repair tracks and prepare to put rail cars and locomotives back onto rail."

No injuries were reported and rail officials say that no hazardous materials were spilled in the crash.

It's unclear if the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the matter.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where several mangled train cars could be seen piled up along the tracks.