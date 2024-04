An investigation was underway following the shooting death of a man in Azusa.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Omalley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.