Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation continues after woman's body found in sand on Manhattan Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation continues in Manhattan Beach after a woman's body was found on the sand early Friday morning. 

The woman's body was discovered at around 10:10 a.m. by a lifeguard near the 2300 block of The Strand, according to Manhattan Beach Police Department. 

On Saturday, she was identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Hanie by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. 

Investigators say that he and a friend began to search for her at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, and were the ones who reported that she had gone missing. 

"The reporting party stated he last saw his girlfriend near the water line," said a statement from Manhattan Beach police. "The MBPD immediately opened an investigation and checked with surrounding agencies for reports matching the missing person's description."

Los Angeles County lifeguards and United States Coast Guard members conducted searches of the beach and ocean in the nearby area before she was found. 

It remains unclear if Hanie washed ashore. Initial information from the scene indicated that the body was located off the coast, near the 1300 block of the beach's water line. 

"The female was positively identified by officers through photographs as well as next of kin as the missing person," police noted. 

Anyone with further information was urged to contact investigators at (310) 802-5123.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 7:47 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.