Intruder stabbed after breaking into Whittier neighbor's residence: LASD

At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.

At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was reportedly safe.

Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.