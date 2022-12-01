Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Intruder stabbed after breaking into Whittier neighbor's residence: LASD

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

whittier-stabbing.png
At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. CBSLA

At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.

At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was reportedly safe. 

Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 9:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.