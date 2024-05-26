Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal: Your Mental Health Matters (5/26)

By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

YOUR MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS

It is OK not to be OK. And when you're not, at Dignity Health, there are resources available for every age and every need.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

Stress is a fact of life. But when is to too much? What are the signs that you aren't coping and might need some help? Dignity Health tells us that some of the warning signs are disruptions in your sleep routine, change in your appetite, and/or changes in your energy. When you recognize that you have stress and might need help, Dignity Health offers a vast network of care and specialists who you can reach out to. If you need help, don't wait. Visit dignityhealth.org/socal/mentalhealth to learn more about their flexible and compassionate mental health care available in locations across Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

Erica Olsen
erica-olsen-1200x800-2018.jpg

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 8:55 AM PDT

