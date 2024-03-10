Inside SoCal: Vines in the City (3/10)

Before freeways and pavement, grape vines and winemaking took over Los Angeles land. Today, one winery quietly remains in the city.

MORAGA BEL AIR WINERY

Nestled into a quiet neighborhood in Bel Air is an unlikely site – a vineyard and winery. A vision of Tom Jones (Northrop Corp.) in the 1980's based on his travels to Bordeux, Moraga Bel Air vineyard has been making world class wines for decades. Yet, somehow remains a bit of a mystery, as most Angelenos don't even know this exists. Now owned by Rupert Murdoch, Moraga continues to grow grapes and make beautiful wines under the careful watch of winemaker Paul Warson. While the property is off limits to the public, the wine club membership is a way to introduce yourself to one of LA's best kept, and delicious, secrets.

Moraga Bel Air

Phone: (310) 471-8560

Email: Philip@MoragaBelair.com

moragabelair.com