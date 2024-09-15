Inside SoCal: Venice Boardwalk (9/15)

Known around the world, the Venice boardwalk is a symbol of Southern California culture. It also happens to be a great spot for dining -- both delicious and as unique as its visitors.

THE WATERFRONT

Michelin-starred Chef Wes Whitsell is bringing a little Texan flair to this beachy watering hole. Don't mistake its breezy vibe for simple food. Chef Whitsell is playing with flavors that elevate your typical beachfront bar food to something uniquely his. Foodies, surfer dudes and roller gals rejoice, this spot has something for everyone and just steps from the boardwalk. Beverage Director, Dave Purcell has also created the perfect drink menu to compliment the food – delicious cocktails using locally sourced ingredients with names to evoke summertime all year long, all designed to be made quickly so you're never thirsty long.

The Waterfront

205 Ocean Front Walk

Venice, CA 90291

thewaterfrontvenice.com

MAMA'S BOY

Down the Boardwalk at the Winston House, Chef Wes Whitsell makes his second appearance with his pop-up restaurant, Mama's Boy. Once again leaning into his Texan roots, he's creating what he calls a "spaghetti western" menu filled with family recipes tweaked to become his own using California fresh produce, Italian flavors, and his fond food memories from his rural Texas farm. This pop-up isn't here for long, so don't miss out on this unique dining menu. Venison tartare, anyone?

Mama's Boy at the Winston House

23 Windward Ave

Venice, CA 90291

mamasboyitalian.com