Inside SoCal | The Original Farmers Market (10/20)

THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET

Ninety years ago, farmers gathered on Fairfax to sell their produce for a few coins. While it looks much different today, the original Farmers Market embraces their legacy and commitment to community, while new openings keep it relevant.

ETTORE VINO E CUCINA

The newest addition to the Farmers Market is the arrival of an Italian wine shop and restaurant. These Italians actually make their wine in the Mendocino region and partnered up with Filippo Cortivo of Osteria Mamma to bring their vino and bites to a newly built space here in Los Angeles. It's a beautifully appointed area that feels welcoming (and a little posh without trying to be) thanks to co-owner Fabrizio de Falco (formerly with Bvlgari). The food is a nod to their Puglia roots, all meant to pair well with the Ettore wines offered. It's the perfect way to lose yourself for an afternoon or evening with friends, feeling like you somehow made it to Italy without stepping foot outside of 90036.

Ettore Vino e Cucina

6333 W. 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

farmersmarketla.com/merchants/ettore-vino-cucina

90 years ago, a dirt lot at the corner of Fairfax and 3rd Street became the first home to farmers selling their produce to the locals – The Original Farmers Market. "The Original" has been an institution in Los Angeles ever since, offering a place for the community to gather and enjoy the diversity that makes up this great city, from the cuisine to the languages spoken. There are legacy vendors that have worked hard to stay relevant decade after decade (Magee's Kitchen, Du-Par's, Huntington Meats & Sausage, Littlejohn's English Toffee House), plus new vendors who add energy to the market (Kaylin+Kaylin Pickles, Ettore Vino e Cucina, Noodle Art). Visit farmersmarketla.com for a complete list of merchants and parking information.

The Original Farmers Market

Monday-Friday 9AM-9PM

Saturday 10AM-9PM

Sunday 10AM-7PM

NOTE: Many merchants have extended hours.