Inside SoCal: Temecula Valley (6/9)

TEMECULA VALLEY

For 50 years, Temecula Valley has been growing grapes. Today, vineyards play a huge role in what makes the region special. Combined with hot air balloons, small-town charm and a family friendly culinary scene, this might be the perfect weekend getaway.

Every morning (weather permitting), you likely see the Temecula Valley sky dotted with brightly colored hot air balloons. The region has become known for it, as well as their flourishing vineyards. You can find both celebrated annually at the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival. But all year-long, there is plenty to explore in the area. Old Town Temecula combines historic charm with fun family-friendly restaurants like The Goat & Vine, dishing up gourmet pizzas from their stone hearth; as well as 1909 Temecula, serving specialty burgers (try the Bison Burger!) and craft beer in a venue once home to a trading post and livery. Explore the outdoors on biking or hiking trails, via horseback, or on the golf course. Cool down at Lake Skinner or Vail Lake or perhaps hop on a paddle boat at Harveston Lake. To learn more about what you can do in Temecula Valley, go to visittemeculavalley.com.