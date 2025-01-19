Inside SoCal: Taking it to the Streets (1/19)

Nowhere else can compete with the car culture found in Southern California. From classic models to the latest in technology and performance, it's a car lover's paradise.

THE LEGENDARY CAR SHOW AT BOB'S BIG BOY

Every Friday night since 1949, invites an eclectic sight at Bob's Big Boy in Burbank. Classic cars fill the parking spaces at this charming diner. Ruby reds, creamy whites, metallics, baby blues, every color and every kind of owner smiling as they park their pride and joy. The conversation is easy, the pace is slow. People meander from car to car, checking in on their friends or new acquaintances, sometimes chatting about the car, sometimes talking about life. It's a simple night, but the air here is charged. Those that come know something special takes place here, never spoken, just felt. Which is why every Friday night, they come back for more and have been doing so for decades.

BOB'S BIG BOY

4211 W Riverside Dr

Burbank, CA 91505