Inside SoCal | Stunt School (9/29)

ACTION PLANET LA

In the world of performance arts, Tim Storms has done more than most - martial arts, stunt work, circus performance and acting. Now, he's harnessed all of this knowledge into the form of a business - educating and training people in stunt work at Action Planet LA. Actors looking to learn the business of stunt work or simply hone their skills are welcome, as are those who only want to try for fun. In fact, there is a "Hollywood Action Experience" you can purchase to learn basic fight choreography so you can live out your dream as a superhero – with costumes to boot. Professional trainers ensure your safety, and fun. To learn more about the classes and offerings, visit actionplanetla.com.

DRAGONFLY STUDIOS

When Kevin Scott Cannon went to a Renaissance Fair on a whim and found himself in a (fake) sword fight, he was hooked. The art of performance became his passion and he attended circus school and a masters program in Italy. Now, he owns Dragonfly Studios which offers the chance for others to fall in love with performance – from aerial circus to dance, even wire work thanks to his relationship with Action Planet LA. At these studios, your willingness to explore something new might lead you to find a brand-new passion, just as Kevin did over a decade ago. Learn more at dragonflystudiosla.com.