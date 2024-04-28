Inside SoCal: Slice of Italy (4/28)

Since the early 1900s, a small section of Long Beach has embraced its own Italian experience, complete with authentic gondoliers and cannolis filled with cream flown from Sicily. But here, no password is required.

The Gondola Getaway

It's not often you can find authentic Venetian trained gondoliers outside of Venice. But Michael O'Toole found a way. For decades, The Gondola Getaway has provided a truly Italian experiences outside of the motherland. His daily tours whisk visitors through the Naples Islands canals, and even offers to host your wedding and wedding party on the gondolas. Snack and toast from the gondola (be sure to grab some of their delicious cannolis) and experience the Long Beach area in a unique way. Many (but not all) gondoliers can serenade you, but all will give you the true Venetian experience; no passport required.

5437 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 433-9595

gondolier1@verizon.net

Angelo's Deli

His wife was pregnant and craving a turkey sandwich. He found a local deli in Long Beach and bought one for her, only to be incredibly disappointed. It was a terrible sandwich according to Angelo Marciuliano. It was this awful sandwich that inspired him to open his own deli and offer food that was Italian inspired and most importantly, delicious. Because he wants to offer you the best, it could mean he persuades you to order something you didn't expect (want) because "the eggplant is so fresh" or the "mortadella was just shipped in from Italy." But his promise is that if you don't like it, he'll give you something you do. Inside SoCal recommends the Torpedo Sandwich and the Pesto Ravioli, but honestly, go with whatever Angelo recommends that day. Why? Because here, Angelo knows best.

Angelo's Deli – 2 locations:

190 La Verne Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90803

562-434-1977

133 Main Street

Seal Beach, CA 90740

562-431-1113