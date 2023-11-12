Inside SoCal: Skateboarding Therapy (11/12)

ASKATE FOUNDATION

What happens when you put a child with disabilities on a skateboard? Magic. As unlikely as it may seem, skateboarding can be a useful therapy tool for those on the Autism spectrum. The vibrations can put anxious minds at ease, the freedom to do it however they want to do it (on their feet, tush, or even back) means there aren't any imposed rules, and a safe space for parents to sit back and take a moment for themselves, knowing their child is in safe, capable hands with the Askate volunteers.

For 12 years now, this Foundation has provided the Southern California communities and beyond with support for children with disabilities, and it has no plans to stop. They go where they are needed and where they are invited. To learn about upcoming Askate events, visit https://www.askate.org/events and if you are interested in bringing Askate to a skatepark near you, please contact them via their form online (https://www.askate.org/).

Follow Askate at

Instagram: @askaters (instagram.com/askaters)

Facebook: @askatefoundation (facebook.com/askatefoundation)