Inside SoCal: Season of Giving (12/22)

There is hope for some of the most vulnerable in our communities. Thanks to two organizations, those without family or in difficult situations can still find comfort and joy this holiday season.

AVIVA'S LIFTING YOUTH UP DROP-IN CENTER

An abandoned school gave Amber Rivas, President & CEO of Aviva's Family and Children's Services, an idea. What if it still supported youth, but in a unique way? Its location was in the heart of Hollywood, where the largest percentage of unhoused youth can be found in Los Angeles, and its infrastructure perfect for their needs – rooms that naturally converted into a computer lab and art center, a lounge and kitchen stocked with food and snacks, a laundry room and private shower, and more. This renovated space now supports the most vulnerable youth, offering a safe space from the streets so that they can find a way through their hard times and offer a chance to get ahead. To learn more about Aviva's services and the drop-in center, visit aviva.org/programs/lifting-youth-up-drop-in-center.

SUPPORTING SENIORS

Sponsored by the CA Dept of Aging

The California Department of Aging is dedicated to helping families navigate the conversation of aging, and the wants and needs of those family members aging. The most important thing anyone can do is start the conversation with their aging loved ones so that a plan can be made to meet their needs and desires down the road. At aging.ca.gov you can find conversation starters and other resources available to help families navigate the process and find resources available to them locally.

The SmileMakers program does exactly what it says – it puts a smile on both the givers and receivers of gifts during the holidays. Each year, since 1987, SmileMakers have coordinated with the Council on Aging LTC Ombudsmen to provide individually wrapped gifts to thousands of long-term care residents who would otherwise be forgotten. Its success is most definitely measured in smiles and gratitude, but also in numbers – from 50 gift-givers to thousands, the program has grown exponentially to meet the needs of the community. To learn how you can get involved in the program, visit SmileMakers - Council on Aging - Southern California - COASC.