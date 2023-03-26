Inside SoCal: Restaurant Stars (3/26)

Less than a year after opening, Camphor Chefs receive a Michelin Star. While grateful, they are simply in it to cook.

Camphor

It's a travel experience. It's unfamiliar, yet familiar. This is what Chef Max Boonthanakit and Chef Lijo George behind the highly acclaimed restaurant, Camphor, want you to feel when you dine there. This duo met in Bangkok while cooking for the Alain Ducasse restaurant, Blue. They forged a bond and today are creating dishes together that lean into French cuisine and Southeast Asian flavors, and are doing so well that they garnered a Michelin star less than one year in – something unheard of. In an alleyway of Downtown LA in the Arts District this intimate restaurant is a tough reservation, but worth the travel - both to the restaurant and through the meal.

Camphor

923 E. 3rd St. #109

Los Angeles, CA 90013

213-626-8888

info@camphor.la

Closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays

