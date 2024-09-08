Inside SoCal: Power of Music (9/8)

Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation is a foundation built from the passion behind an award-winning film helps keep music alive in schools across the nation, like at Glendale High School. Without the foundation's support, these students would have never learned the power of music.

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION

Nearly 30 years ago, a visit to Michael Kamen's old school after scoring the film, Mr. Holland's Opus, opened his own eyes to the increasing challenges facing music programs in schools. And he knew he had to do something about it. In 1996, Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation became a reality and since then has been a constant source of support to music programs in schools across the Nation. Because of it students have learned the joy of music, gained confidence and determination, and found a place of belonging.

The program is only as strong as those willing to support it. If you are interested in supporting through monetary or instrument donation, please visit mhopus.org/donate.

If you are a school looking for support, there are opportunities to be "adopted" to receive the support needed to continue the music program in your school. To learn more, visit mhopus.org/adopt-a-school.