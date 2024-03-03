Inside SoCal: Making of a Scent (3/3)

Watch CBS News
By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

At the Institute for Art & Olfaction, creating a scent is not only an artform, but a place for people to connect.

The Institute for Art & Olfaction

When Saskia Wilson-Brown wanted to pursue the perfume industry, she quicky realized accessibility was a major issue: all of the schools were based in Europe. So, she went out on her own and founded a non-profit organization called the Institute for Art & Olfaction to provide an educational resource for anyone interested in learning how to create a fragrance. The objective is not only to teach, but to offer a place for experimentation and artistic expression. To learn more about the Institute and the classes offered, visit artandolfaction.com.

The Institute for Art & Olfaction

932 Chung King Road

Los Angeles, CA 90012

213-616-1744

Matteo Parfums

Matthew J. Sánchez knew nothing about the perfume industry until flipping through a GQ magazine while waiting for his dentist appointment. He landed on an article about perfumers and the craft. It resonated with him so much that for the next few years he devoured every book he could find on the subject and then put his knowledge into practice. He was a natural and created his debut scent "Celadawn" to acclaim as a finalist in the Art & Olfaction Awards, an Internationally recognized honor. His new scent "Lover's Dew" is out now. Learn more at matteoparfums.com and to visit his online shop.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 9:00 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

