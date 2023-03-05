Inside SoCal: Let's go fly a kite (3/5)

Kites may conjure sweet childhood memories, but for one LA-based nonprofit, kites offer a chance to create art with meaning and impact change for generations.

Community & Unity People's Kite Festival Don't miss a really special event this May at the Los Angeles State Historic Park! The 3rd Annual Community & Unity People's Kite Festival on May 13th is a special day filled with the art of kites and a day of joyful connection in this important public green space - space that was once almost lost to warehouses. This event creates an art "gallery in the sky," plus fun activities like learning new flying techniques from Kite Masters, and art-making workshops that explore the natural environment.

Each year, Clockshop commissions an artist to design unique kites to be unveiled at the event. This year's artist, Misa Chhan, explores natural dyes and fibers as a medium to engage with and learn from the natural world. In 2022, Clockshop commissioned artist Audrey Chan to design five large-scale Rokkaku-style kites - traditional six-sided Japanese kites crafted from Japanese mulberry paper – titled "Protect Public Lands." These Rokkaku kites were fabricated and flight tested by Stevie Choi.

3rd Annual Community & Unity People's Kite Festival

Saturday May 13th from 2-6pm

Los Angeles State Historic Park (next to Chinatown)

1245 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Free to the public. Kites available for purchase onsite.

Clockshop

Clockshop works with artists to deepen the connection between communities and public land, in order to build a shared vision of a future based in belonging and care. As a Los Angeles-based arts and culture nonprofit, Clockshop produces free public programming and commissions contemporary artist projects on public land to better connect Angelenos to the land we live on. Through long-term collaborations with artists, like-minded partners, and local stakeholders, Clockshop promotes ecological stewardship and climate resilience among the communities we serve. Projects center around working-class communities of color in Los Angeles and aim to support the wellbeing and vitality of multiple communities.

