Inside SoCal | Just Keep Dancing (11/10)

By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

All Chelsie Hill wanted to do was dance. When an accident caused paralysis in her legs, she decided dance was still what she would pursue. The Rollettes are a product of her perseverance, offering a community for disabled women and inspiration for all. 

THE ROLLETTES

Chelsie Hill just wanted to dance, but with her disability, it became challenging trying to fit into what the L.A. dance scene was offering at the time. So, she created an organization for women like her looking for support, community, and most importantly, a place to dance. It's grown in popularity so much that it now stretches over 20 countries through Girl's Nights, dance classes, mentorship program, and women's empowerment weekend - Rollettes Experience. To learn more about The Rollettes and to get involved go to rollettesdance.com.

 

SELPA

Special Education Local Plan Area, or SELPA, is an organization designed to make sure school programs and services meet the needs of disabled students. For the East San Gabriel Valley SELPA, this also means hosting a yearly art fair where disabled students can show and celebrate their creativity. This year's theme was "Shine Bright Like a Diamond," an aspirational theme that brought sparkles to artwork and smiles from ear to ear. To learn more about SELPA, visit https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/se/as/caselpas.asp

Erica Olsen
Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

