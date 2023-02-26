Inside SoCal: Into the Wild (2/26)

Amidst the hustle of the city lies untamed space where wildlife fights for survival. Learn how conservationists are hard at work to help us coexist with the wild.

The Cougar Conservancy

Thanks to the efforts of wildlife biologist and Los Angeles native Korinna Domingo, The Cougar Conservancy was born with a mission to "reduce human-wildlife conflict and conserve cougar populations through science-based management and conservation." What the conservancy offers is education on how we can properly manage our own environments to coexist with wildlife. The reason cougars are often lethally removed from a location is because of a negative encounter with a human, and often one the human could have avoided. For example, putting up protective enclosures for our pets to use from sundown to sunup protects our pets and property from an issue or attack from a cougar/puma/mountain lion (all names can be used interchangeably). So, by doing our part and taking the necessary steps as outlined by The Cougar Conservancy, we are protecting them, us, and our beloved pets. It's a win for all.

Learn more about the conservancy and ways we can coexist with wildlife at https://cougarconservancy.org/

Coastal California: The Wildlife

It wasn't long ago that Kristin Borden of PV Publications had an idea. She wanted to try and help draw attention to the work that conservationists are doing in California to fend off extinction of the unique wildlife in her home state. With this in mind, she helped bring together 9 nonprofits and 20 acclaimed wildlife photographers to create a photography book to educate people on the incredible animals found in California and the issues they face in an ever-changing environment. Most importantly, this book's proceeds help fund the non-profits helping save California's wildlife. While it might seem like a small gesture, biologist Korinna Domingo explains that many local wildlife non-profits operate on small budgets so the simple act of buying a book might help pay for the person who answers the 3am emergency phone call.

Southern California is home to so much diverse wildlife, and with a little effort we can continue to make this a home for both us and the wild. To learn more about the book, Coastal California: The Wildlife, go to https://pvpublications.com/coastal-californiabook/