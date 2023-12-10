Inside SoCal: Holiday Cheer (12/10)

HOLIDAY CHEER

These Southern California holiday events will get you in the spirit of the season.

LA KINGS HOLIDAY ICE

Back again for another year of fun on the ice, LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola will be open daily through December 31. Grab your family and friends for an evening of fun skating around one of the largest Christmas trees in Los Angeles. Plus, present your skate session tickets at participating L.A. LIVE restaurants to redeem special dining offers. Participating restaurants include Fleming's, Katsuya, Lucky Strike, and Savoca. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar will offer a 10% discount for all skaters on the day that they skate. LA Kings Season Ticket Members receive a discount. For more information about hours, pricing, regulations, and promotions, visit lalive.com/holidayice.

LA ZOO LIGHTS: ANIMALS AGLOW

Sponsored by the Greater LA Zoo Association

Our Los Angeles Zoo lights up the evening sky once again with L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow presented by U.S. Bank, open now through January 7th with dazzling new wonders to discover. Take a self-guided tour through a large area of the Zoo featuring all-new wildlife- and holiday-themed lantern sculptures, colorful light projections, interactive photo ops, roaming live entertainment, and more. As temperatures drop, warm up with hot cocoa (guests 21+ can enjoy it spiked!) and the Zoo's famous churros. Each ticket purchase supports the Zoo's mission to save wildlife, enrich communities, and create connections to nature. For more info and tickets, visit LAZooLights.org.