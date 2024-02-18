Inside SoCal: Heart of the Hospital (2/18)

In celebration of Heart Month, we visit one of Dignity Health's cardiac centers to not only reveal award-winning care, but also how deeply they care for their patients.

ST. JOHN'S HEART & VASCULAR CENTER

In Oxnard, you can find one of the best cardiac centers around. St. John's Heart and Vascular Center offers a comprehensive range of services: effective treatment for heart disease, comprehensive cardiac diagnostic procedures, medical management, therapeutic interventions, cardiac rehabilitation, and screenings. They also have distinguished awards -- US News & World Report: High Performing in Heart Failure, and Healthgrades America's 100th Best in Cardiac Care & Coronary Intervention. Achieving these awards means that their team (including doctors, surgeons, and staff) has met rigorous standards in performing these procedures and services, which also mean that you are receiving top-quality care with the best experts available. And they aren't the only Dignity Health hospital offering award winning care. In the Dignity Health network, there are multiple hospitals that have award-winning cardiac centers.

To learn more about St. John's Heart & Vascular Center, as well as its community programs and resources to support and raise awareness about heart health and preventive measures, go to dignityhealth.org/stjohnsheart, or call (888) 676-0086.