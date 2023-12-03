Inside SoCal: Gift an Experience (12/3)

Unique experiences to gift those on your holiday list.

Holiday Packages at Burke Williams

Sponsored by Burke Williams

When Theresa and Bill Armour decided to open a day spa (a term they coined), it was to address a need they had in their own lives – a place to relax and rejuvenate. Little did they know how much everyone else needed it too. Burke William's mission is to transform your day. So, if you're looking to wow someone on your list, the experience of a Burke Williams spa day might be the perfect gift – to transform their day.

Their holiday gift card packages are currently 35% off and if you need something to physically unwrap, they have everything from candles to bath salts, skin care and gourmet teas. Details on their special offers can be found online and purchased directly from the site. Visit BurkeWilliams.com/holiday to check out all of their locations across Southern California, and feel good knowing you are gifting an experience they will treasure.

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre's mission is to perform captivating ballet presentations and offer engaging educational programs that nurture the talent and artistic creativity within the diverse community of Southern California. At the helm of the ballet company is Natasha Middleton whose familial ballet legacy spans three generations. This holiday, The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre celebrates the holiday with JOYS OF THE SEASON, a weekend run at the Glendale Performing Arts Center on December 9th (7:30 pm) and 10th (3 pm PST). Perfect for the entire family, the JOYS OF THE SEASON holiday program will feature selections from two holiday ballet favorites: "The Nutcracker" and "Little Match Girl." Tickets are available at https://www.pbdtla.org/