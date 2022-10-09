Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal

Inside SoCal: Folklórico-A Traditional Mexican Dance (10/9)

By Erica Olsen

/ CBS Los Angeles

Inside SoCal: Folklórico-A Traditional Mexican Dance (10/9)
Inside SoCal: Folklórico-A Traditional Mexican Dance (10/9) 03:57

Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo

Co-founders Raquel Ramirez and Alondra Ramirez created this non-profit organization to bring together a diverse group of Southern California dancers with the goal of educating the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music. 

Their dance company keeps traditions alive, as reflected in their authentic costumes and choreographies. 

For more information, click here.

Erica Olsen
erica-olsen-1200x800-2018.jpg

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.