Inside SoCal: Folklórico-A Traditional Mexican Dance (10/9)
Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo
Co-founders Raquel Ramirez and Alondra Ramirez created this non-profit organization to bring together a diverse group of Southern California dancers with the goal of educating the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music.
Their dance company keeps traditions alive, as reflected in their authentic costumes and choreographies.
