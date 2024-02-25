Inside SoCal: Diving Into Something New (2/25)

With easy access to high quality fresh fish here in Southern California, is there a case to be made about fish from a tin? You might be surprised.

FISHWIFE TINNED FISH CO.

A trip to Barcelona planted a seed for Becca Millstein. She found that tinned fish went well beyond what she was used to – it could be luxurious, delicious and fun! While Americans were still catching on to this growing trend, Becca and her business partner Caroline Goldfarb dove in to create a tinned fish company of their own: Fishwife. As Becca will tell you, it wasn't easy. The sourcing, canning and entire process is complicated, but it wasn't going to stop them from pursuing their passion. Today, their Fishwife brand of tinned fish can be found on their online shop (https://eatfishwife.com/collections/shop-all), in Whole Foods and other select markets across the Nation, as well as restaurants like Saltie Girl. If you try only one thing, opt for the Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp Smoked Salmon. It's a collab made in heaven! For more information, visit eatfishwife.com.

SALTIE GIRL

When you grow up with a sailor for a father, a seafood obsession is simply in the cards. For Kathy Sidell, it was the introduction to fried clams, going scalloping, fresh lobster and everything her father caught and served that hooked her. Today, she owns Sidell Hospitality and a very special restaurant in Los Angeles called Saltie Girl. With both a charming interior and a great patio spilling onto Sunset Blvd., Saltie Girl is a great afternoon or evening spot with excellent fresh AND tinned fish on the menu.

Inside SoCal recommendations from the menu include the warm lobster roll, oysters, truffled eggs and the daily hand roll with tinned fish. But really, you can't go wrong. Reservations recommended.

Saltie Girl

8615 W Sunset Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(310) 734-7296

LA@saltiegirl.com