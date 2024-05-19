Inside SoCal: Connecting with Seniors (5/19)

Sponsored by the California Department of Aging

It's Older Californians Month, which is the perfect time to connect with the seniors in your life. Learn what resources are available and great ways to help them live their best life.

AGING RESOURCE GUIDE

Sponsored by the California Department of Aging

When it comes to the seniors in your life, do you know what their needs and preferences are? If not, it's the perfect time to start the conversation. The California Department of Aging has provided an extensive resource guide connecting older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers with various resources across the state. From health insurance counseling to caregiver support and information on elder abuse, the Aging Resource Guide has it all. Visit https://aging.ca.gov/aging_resources/ and discover the support you need. Because together, we can ensure every older adult in California gets the help they deserve.

INVERTIGO THEATRE'S "DANCING THROUGH PARKINSON'S"

Imagine a space where a diagnosis like Parkinson's is no longer a limitation. At Invertigo Theatre's "Dancing Through Parkinson's" they encourage all to dance in whatever way they can. This special program is for anyone with neurodegenerative, mobility, or age-related conditions. In this safe space, participants enjoy an hour of dance instruction from big-hearted and highly-trained Teaching Artists. The class is free and family members and caregivers are welcome too!

Note: While this program can't cure the disease, what they can do is promote physical health, mental health, and joyful community interaction. Some attendees have found it to improve their physical stability, balance, creativity, mental clarity, and overall well-being. For more information, visit: Dancing Through Parkinson's: Home Page – Invertigo Dance Theatre

Weekly class schedule:

VENICE - Mondays from 1:30-2:30pm

The Electric Lodge

1416 Electric Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

TARZANA - Thursdays from 1:30 – 2:30pm

LA Star Dance Studio

19320 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana, CA 91356

CRENSHAW - Fridays: 1:30-2:30pm

Crenshaw Yoga & Dance

5426 Crenshaw Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90043

CULVER CITY SENIOR CENTER

On a Monday morning at 930am, the Culver City Senior Center is bustling. The Zumba class is about to start, mahjong games are in full swing, and people are coming through the doors with big smiles on their faces. This is space is pure joy, and those onsite will gladly let you know how they feel about it. For some, it was a place to connect after a hardship. For others, it's a way to stay active. For all, it's a place they come to on a regular basis because this is their community. But that doesn't mean you have to live in Culver City. Anyone is welcome to pass through the doors and enjoy a class, learn a new skill, make a new friend. For more information about the Senior Center and it's programs, click HERE.

Culver City Senior Center

4095 Overland Ave

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 253-6700

info.seniorcenter@culvercity.org

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM