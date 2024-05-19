Inside SoCal: Connecting with Seniors (5/19)
Sponsored by the California Department of Aging
It's Older Californians Month, which is the perfect time to connect with the seniors in your life. Learn what resources are available and great ways to help them live their best life.
AGING RESOURCE GUIDE
When it comes to the seniors in your life, do you know what their needs and preferences are? If not, it's the perfect time to start the conversation. The California Department of Aging has provided an extensive resource guide connecting older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers with various resources across the state. From health insurance counseling to caregiver support and information on elder abuse, the Aging Resource Guide has it all. Visit https://aging.ca.gov/aging_resources/ and discover the support you need. Because together, we can ensure every older adult in California gets the help they deserve.
INVERTIGO THEATRE'S "DANCING THROUGH PARKINSON'S"
Imagine a space where a diagnosis like Parkinson's is no longer a limitation. At Invertigo Theatre's "Dancing Through Parkinson's" they encourage all to dance in whatever way they can. This special program is for anyone with neurodegenerative, mobility, or age-related conditions. In this safe space, participants enjoy an hour of dance instruction from big-hearted and highly-trained Teaching Artists. The class is free and family members and caregivers are welcome too!
Note: While this program can't cure the disease, what they can do is promote physical health, mental health, and joyful community interaction. Some attendees have found it to improve their physical stability, balance, creativity, mental clarity, and overall well-being. For more information, visit: Dancing Through Parkinson's: Home Page – Invertigo Dance Theatre
Weekly class schedule:
VENICE - Mondays from 1:30-2:30pm
The Electric Lodge
1416 Electric Ave.
Venice, CA 90291
TARZANA - Thursdays from 1:30 – 2:30pm
LA Star Dance Studio
19320 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
CRENSHAW - Fridays: 1:30-2:30pm
Crenshaw Yoga & Dance
5426 Crenshaw Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90043
CULVER CITY SENIOR CENTER
On a Monday morning at 930am, the Culver City Senior Center is bustling. The Zumba class is about to start, mahjong games are in full swing, and people are coming through the doors with big smiles on their faces. This is space is pure joy, and those onsite will gladly let you know how they feel about it. For some, it was a place to connect after a hardship. For others, it's a way to stay active. For all, it's a place they come to on a regular basis because this is their community. But that doesn't mean you have to live in Culver City. Anyone is welcome to pass through the doors and enjoy a class, learn a new skill, make a new friend. For more information about the Senior Center and it's programs, click HERE.
Culver City Senior Center
4095 Overland Ave
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 253-6700
info.seniorcenter@culvercity.org
Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM