Inside SoCal: Cinco de Mayo (5/5)

We are celebrating the holiday downtown LA at LA Cha Cha Chá and learning the origin of Cinco de Mayo thanks to La Plaza Cultura y Artes.

Javier Hernandez Pons loves California and knew his popular CDMX restaurant, Terraza Cha Cha Chá, would fit perfectly into the L.A. food scene…and it did immediately. Since 2021, LA Cha Cha Chá, a rooftop gem in the Arts District, has given Angelenos, tourists and anyone walking through its doors a place to relax, eat great food and commune. Cinco de Mayo celebrations include $10 margaritas all day long, mariachi music, DJ, even a mechanical bull because, according to Javier, "why not?" He wanted fun so that's what you'll get. Be sure to order the L.A. churro while you're there – it's the perfect bite of Mexico and L.A.

812 E 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

chachacha.la

This cultural institution Downtown Los Angeles is a vital resource for the community. It provides a public programming for Latinos and anyone wanting to learn and celebrate Latino historical perspectives. They offer education in engaging formats like through music, dance, exhibitions, and workshops. These (mostly) free events offer a "space to uplift, share, and preserve the stories of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and Latinx people in Southern California," according to La Plaza. To learn more about its programs, visit lapca.org.

501 N Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Wed-Sun from 12-5pm