Inside SoCal: California Coffee Collective (8/18)

California Coffee Collective

Have you ever thought about how your morning coffee gets to your cup? Would you be surprised to know that some of the best coffee beans are actually grown right here in California?

The owner of Rancho Filoso, a third-generation farmer, Lisa Tate Soury, has taken her family's farm to the next level with the California Coffee Collective by adding coffee plants to the mix of citrus and avocado trees. It's a new and exciting idea for Southern California, and the results are impressive—these specialty beans sell out quickly after each harvest. The California Coffee Collective's success comes from teaming up with Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters, who handle the roasting and ensure every cup is top quality. Together, they make sure every step - from growing the beans to brewing the coffee - brings out the best flavors, producing unique and delicious blends.

At Rancho Filoso, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at this process. They offer farm tours and coffee tastings, letting you see how the coffee is grown and made. It's a fun way to learn more about your daily cup and explore the world of coffee right here in California.

ca-coffee-collective.myshopify.com

instagram.com/cacoffeeco

291 Anacapa Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060

Phone: (805) 305-0510

Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters

ragamuffinroasters.com

hello@ragamuffinroasters.com

111 N. Reino Road

Newbury Park California

91320 United States