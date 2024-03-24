Inside SoCal: An Elevated Game (3/24)

You might not think about elevated dining when an arcade comes to mind, but that's what you'll get at Button Mash and Poltergeist. They aren't doing anything you'd expect, but everything right.

POLTERGEIST AT BUTTON MASH

One of Echo Park's beloved establishments, Button Mash, has upped their game…food game, that is. Button Mash owners Gabe Fowlkes and Jordan Weiss and have partnered with Chef Diego Argoti, who's hard-to-put-your-finger-on style of food is not only making a splash at the arcade, but also in the food world. Recently nominated as Best Chef: California by the James Beard Foundation (winners announced in June 2024), Chef Argoti's restaurant concept, Poltergeist, brings together flavors of Italy, Ecuador, Thai, and anything seasonal to create colorful, delicious dishes. In a space filled with beeps, plonks and a noisy crowd, his food might be the loudest of all. Reservations for Poltergeist can be made HERE, walk-ins also welcome.

Button Mash & Poltergeist

1391 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 250-9903

Restaurant open:

Tues-Thurs: 6pm-10:30pm

Fri - Sat: 6pm - 11:30pm

Sun: 6pm - 10:30pm

Mon: closed

Arcade open:

Tues-Thurs: 5pm - midnight

Fri: 5pm - 2am

Sat: 1pm - 2am

Sun: 1pm - midnight

Mon: closed