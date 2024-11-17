Inside SoCal | A Musical Legacy

When Herb Alpert picked up a trumpet for the first time 80 years ago, the course of history changed, not just for himself, but for so many musicians. Thanks to Alpert's A&M Records and Vibrato Grill & Jazz, artists have been given key platforms to get their music heard.

VIBRATO

When Herb Alpert had the chance to purchase the space where Vibrato stands today, he leapt at the chance. With careful sound engineering and his artistic eye, this supper club has stood the test of time in a finicky Los Angeles, and the artists who grace the stage are ever so grateful. One of the last of its kind in the city, to be heard on this stage means something. The talent is carefully curated under the watch of Vibrato's Musical Director, Hussain Jiffry, and Herb's daughter and business partner, Eden Alpert. Most nights you'll find Eden roaming the room chatting up her regulars and those new to Vibrato with her unique ability to make everyone feel welcome and special. She's the behind-the-scenes force that keeps Vibrato moving into the future, while gently holding on to the charm of yesteryear. While music reigns supreme, the reimagined menu offers a great dining menu as well (don't skip the Hamachi crudo or the ahi tuna tacos). For the live music calendar and to make reservations, go to vibratogrilljazz.com.

HERB ALPERT

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1965 album, "Whipped Cream and Other Delights," Herb Albert is hitting the road and going on tour. And for those nostalgic for some Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, he plans to "give the audience what they want," performing some of those famous songs that haven't been played live in decades. His 90th birthday will be celebrated performing at Lincoln Center in New York. For tour information, go to herbalpert.com.