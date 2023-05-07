Inside SoCal: A Little Tokyo (5/7)

For AAPI Heritage Month, we're headed Downtown L.A. to explore the Japanese American art, culture and food found in Little Tokyo.

Japanese Village Plaza

Built in 1978, Japanese Village Plaza (or JVP as it's commonly called) was designed to offer space for small businesses in Little Tokyo and help redevelop the area. Today, it offers charming coffee and pastry shops, clothing and gift stores, both modern and classic Japanese restaurants, plus a handful of other Asian eateries adding to the diversity and charm of the area. Little Tokyo is the second oldest neighborhood in L.A. at almost 140 years old, and the Japanese Americans had to endure a lot over the last century. From internment during WWII to the recent pandemic and an uptick in Asian hate crimes, it's been a challenging journey. But Fugetsu-do owner Brian Kito says the Japanese are a resilient people and find a way to work together and fix things. It's how they move forward.

Our favorite spots in Japanese Village Plaza:

Café Dulce – serving a small breakfast and lunch menu, pastries, tea and coffee. The Rose Tea latte is divine and the matcha donut is delicious.

Shabu Shabu House – shabu-shabu translates to "swish swish" and this cuisine offers plates of raw meat and vegetables which you add to your boiling pot to cook until your preferred doneness, and then dip in sauce and eat with rice. This was the first of its kind in America when it opened, and don't be surprised if you hear some classic country western music while dining, it's owner Yoshi's favorite.

Japangeles – this street wear brand, with a growing cult following, has some of the coolest hats and hoodies in L.A. Keep in mind, this flagship store in Little Tokyo can get packed on the weekends, so if that discourages you, opt for a mid-week visit when it's less crowded.

Mitsuru Café – from the window of this café (as you inevitably wait in line; and yes, it's worth it) become mesmerized by the process of making imagawayaki, or red bean cakes, on the hot griddle. Our favorite way to enjoy is to grab a few of these delightful semi-sweet desserts and roam the plaza.

Japanese American National Museum

The Japanese American National Museum, dubbed JANM (Jan-num), is home to a very special exhibition called Ireichō. The Ireichō is a sacred book that records the names of over 125,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were unjustly imprisoned in US Army, Department of Justice, and War Relocation Authority camps during World War II. As an effort to offer repair, JAMN invites visitors to stamp the sacred book and recognize those who were imprisoned. Note: You don't have to be a former incarceree, relative or descendant of an incarceree to partipicate. You can search the names online at ireizo.com.

Fugetsu-Do Confectionary Shop

In 1904, this Japanese confectionary called Fugetsu-Do was founded by Seiichi and Tei Kito and has remained in the family for 120 years. Today, Brian Kito is at the helm working with his team day in and day out to create fresh mochi and other candy treats for the neighborhood and those flocking from other areas of L.A. (and around the world). Brian is a champion of Little Tokyo, and also happens to run the security for the neighborhood to ensure the safety of its patrons and business owners.

The legacy of the shop is not lost on him, and at times when he considers remodeling the interior, someone will come in simply for the nostalgia – looking over the counter, asking for a sweet treat, just as they did 30, 40, 50 years ago. He loves that he can give those memories to people. Plus, this mochi is worth a visit no matter the commute; and Brian would love to have a chat while you're there, as long as he's not elbow deep in rolling mochi.