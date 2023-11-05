Inside SoCal: A Cut Above (11/5)

Industry pros show us how to be a better chef and the tools it requires.

Pasjoli

Chef Dave Beran found the perfect spot for a French bistro, and 4 years later, Pasjoli is still going strong. It's an elevated experience, but with the new bar menu, it offers another type of dining – one where you belly up to the bar for a drink and a bite and a chat with the fellow patrons.

Beran is an incredible chef complete with a pedigree of working in world-renowned kitchens – Alinea, Next Restaurant, and his own, Dialogue. Beran also gave us some exciting news about a new project. His plan is to open another restaurant down the street from Pasjoli in 2024 that will bring his creativity and exceptional culinary skills to every plate. He's excited, and so are we.

2732 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

info@pasjoli.com

pasjoli.com

Fell Knives

Watching Nicholas Berkofsky transform a block of steel into a work of art is something special. He is the owner of Fell Knives in East L.A. and one of a small few full-time craftsmen of handmade kitchen and utility knives. He was introduced at an early age and decided to make a career out of it. Nick has a gentle way about him that's even more evident in contrast to the heavy, hot, thumping machinery around him. That gentle approach also makes for an excellent teacher, so if you've ever wanted to learn to forge a knife, this is exactly the guy to teach you. You can take an introductory class (sign up on his site fellknives.com) or leave it to the Pro and simply order your own custom version. Swords optional!

Fell Knives

Website: fellknives.com

IG: @fellknives