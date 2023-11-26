Inside SoCal: 100 Years of Care (10/26)

100 YEARS OF CARE

Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center has been providing the utmost in care for a century.

THE CARE CENTER AT ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER

It all began with a desire to care for the sick and underserved in the community of Long Beach. The Sisters of the Incarnate Word were dedicated to the mission of serving those most in need, and St. Mary Medical Center has been doing just that for the last 100 years. Within the hospital, the CARE Center is one of the services at the heart of its mission. It offers comprehensive healthcare services that are designed to meet the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community members. From prevention to treatment, dental, behavioral and mental health support, plus a food pantry, the CARE Center's quality of care is the highest standard. In fact, the St. Mary Medical Center is recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality, and has earned the accreditation as a Center of Excellence in PEP and PrEP.

