Inmate escapes from Ventura County jail

An inmate escaped from Ventura County jail Thursday night.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the inmate broke out of the main jail facility in the city of Ventura at about 7 p.m.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jonathan Alfaro, was on kitchen duty and had access to the facility's back dock area. He was last seen walking away from the secured facility.

Deputies said that all inmates are vetted before going out on these types of jobs since there is less security. Alfaro signed a contract stating he would not run away from the facility.

He is not considered a threat to the public. However, deputies asked anyone who spots him to call 911. Alfaro was last seen wearing his jail-issued blue jeans and orange shirt.