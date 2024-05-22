Inland Empire man finds rattlesnake in his mail

A man in a rural town north of Joshua Tree found an unpleasant surprise in his mail last week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they responded to Twentynine Palms after the man received a rattlesnake in a package sent through the United States Postal Service.

Deputies and Animal Control arrived at the man's house to capture the rattlesnake and take a courtesy report before forwarding the case to the US postal inspector. The case is still under investigation.

USPS reminded residents that if they ever receive a suspicious parcel, they should call the Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.