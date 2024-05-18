Inland Empire family arrested for string of retail thefts throughout SoCal

A family of four from the Inland Empire has been arrested for a string of retail thefts spanning across Southern California in recent weeks.

Deputies were first dispatched to the 32100 block of Temecula Parkway back on April 24, where they learned that a group of suspects stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a business, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office

During the course of their investigation, they were able to learn that the suspects were the same responsible for a series of other thefts at retail stores in Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties. In all, they believe that the group was responsible for at least 10 robberies that totaled more than $7,000 in stolen product.

They believe that there are additional unidentified incidents of theft.

Investigators identified the suspects as familyy members and Jurupa Valley residents Thomas Balandran, 50, Sherri Alvarez, 48, Brianna Balandran, 19 and a 17-year-old juvenile.

On Monday, May 13, deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 6800 block of Valley Way in Jurupa Valley where they located the suspects and took them into custody.

"During the search, deputies located a large amount of merchandise from the retailers with tags still affixed," said the RSO statement. "Several other items of evidentiary value were also located, including narcotics and paraphernalia inside the residence."

The three adult suspects were booked on suspicion of organized retail theft, burglary, conspiracy and grand theft. The juvenile suspect was released to a family member and is expected to have charges filed later with juvenile probation.

Deputies say that Thomas Balandran, who was already on probation for grad theft, faces additional charges of violation of probation and drug-related offenses.

Two other residences were also investigated as they were believed to "be involved in knowingly buying stolen goods with the intent to resell them for profit," the RSO statement said. Deputies allegedly located $3,000 more of stolen merchandise in those homes.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact RSO at (951) 696-3133.