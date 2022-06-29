Inglewood residents demand short-term regulations after deadly shooting at house party

A deadly shooting has residents in Inglewood demanding the city establish regulations for short-term rentals.

Residents called into the Inglewood City Council meeting Tuesday night, blasting the lack of rules in place for such properties.

"Mayor Butts, fulfill your promise to Inglewood. Inglewood deserves protections at least as strong as Santa Monica's," one woman said. "Inglewood should limit short-term rentals to primary residences and require all stays be supervised by an on-site host."

The issue of short-term rentals erupted after a birthday party in January ended with a shooting that killed four people. The woman celebrating her birthday, 20-year-old Breahna Stines, and her sister, 25-year-old Marneysha Hamilton, were both killed.

"People have raised their families here for generations. I am not OK with people coming in and out in our neighborhoods to party and abuse our family culture," said another woman who was at the meeting.

But those who want to rent out their homes to home sharing sites like Airbnb and VBRO argue the option is needed for families who need to supplement their income.