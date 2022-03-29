Inglewood Police seeking assistance in locating assault suspect

The search is on for the man wanted in connection with the reported assault of a woman returning home from work early Monday morning.

The incident unfolded as the woman walked up to the door of her residence at about 1:35 a.m. Monday morning, when she was struck in the back of the head by an undisclosed object. The suspect wielding the item then began to pull the woman backwards out of her doorway.

As he attempted to pull her back, she grabbed a different undisclosed object from near her doorframe and used to it strike the suspect multiple times before he took the object from her and swung it at her.

She was able to grab another object, which she used to strike the suspect over the head just before using her phone to call 9-1-1, which prompted the suspect to flee the scene.

Per Inglewood PD's incident report and a detailed description from the victim, the suspect is said to be a light-skinned Black male in his late 40s or early 50s, with salt-and-pepper colored hair styled like an afro. She continued to note that he had long, full sideburns that extended down to a similarly colored beard.

She also detailed that the man was wearing a long-sleeved plaid t-shirt colored green and black.

She could also smell a very strong odor of alcohol exuding from the man.

The victim suffered minor injuries like bruising, but declined medical examination and treatment.

Authorities disclosed that the suspect may have suffered a head injury after being hit over the head by the woman.

They continued to work throughout Monday as they searched for motive and the suspect involved in the incident.

They urged anyone with information to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at (310) 412-5246.