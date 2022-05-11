Inflation slows for the first time in 9 months

The pace of inflation around the U.S. cooled in April, the first drop after eight straight months of ever-faster price increases.

The Consumer Price Index, a broad basket of goods and services, rose 8.3% from a year ago, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, down from an 8.5% annual increase in March. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, increased 6.2% over the last year.

Prices for food, shelter and new cars increased the most in April, while the price of energy dropped after rising in recent months. Used car prices also dipped.

"Inflation has likely peaked, as base effects pushed the year-over-year metrics down in April relative to March," Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, said in an email. "The slight moderation in inflation will likely provide some needed boost in consumer confidence."

Although inflation eased last month, April's reading is the second-highest pace of price increases since the early 1980s and has squeezed consumers on all fronts, outpacing wage increases. And sustained increases in housing and airfare costs show that consumer prices remain uncomfortably high.

"[T]he 0.6% monthly jump in core prices indicates that underlying inflation pressures are stronger than we had expected," Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

Americans resumed spending in mid-2021 after a year of pandemic lockdowns, rapidly driving up prices for goods including food, furniture and cars. Coronavirus-fueled disruptions in shipping have kept prices high, and Russia's war in Ukraine this year threatens to disrupt markets for fuel, wheat and other commodities even further.

Inflation also has become an urgent political problem for President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday declared it "the No. 1 problem facing families today" and his "top domestic priority."

Biden said his administration will help ease price increases by shrinking the government's budget deficit and by fostering competition in industries, like meatpacking, that are dominated by a few industry giants.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

