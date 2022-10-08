Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale.

Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions.

Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000.

"We're all kinda relieved to not have this in our neighborhood anymore," said James Eric, who lives nearby. "It's really said to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood, but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that we're having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us."

Other neighbors aren't quite as hopeful, saying the listing comes at a suspicious time, after the homeowner and her son were sued by LA County for public nuisance and hoarding.

They said that anytime legal action has been threatened or taken, the trash disappears — only to return at a later time.

"I'm happy to seeing it, but I don't believe it until I see the 'Sold,'" said Karlo Gharib, who also lives near the home. "These people are playing games for the last five years."

The homeowners were unavailable for comment when approached by CBS reporters.

The listing agent, however, did answer the phone, and while they didn't go into details as to why the home was being sold, did note that the repeat media coverage has caused the homeowners considerable stress.

Neighbors are cautiously optimistic that a real change comes around, after watching the swift action with which city and county officials who have cleaned the property.

"I hope someone moves in, cleans it up, we can say goodbye to the rodents and we can say goodbye to people wandering up and down the street on drugs," Eric said.

"I told all the neighbors I am gonna throw a neighborhood barbecue or block party to celebrate," said Gharib. "But, let's see."

Other neighbors noted that the house has been talked about going up for sale in the past, but nothing has come of it until now.