Incoming Pacific storm to bring multiple days of rain to SoCal

After months of warm and dry weather in Southern California, an incoming Pacific storm is expected to bring multiple days worth of rain to the region.

The system is currently sitting off the coast of Northern California, but is predicted to make its way down to the area by Wednesday, bringing as many as four consecutive days of wet weather.

As the storm spins off the Los Angeles and Orange County coasts, outer bands will bring about a quarter-inch of rain.

The heaviest rain is expected on Wednesday when the storm will tap into a weak atmospheric river, bringing increased precipitation as the system moves east towards central America.

There will be a brief reprieve for much of Thursday, but Friday and Saturday will be riddled with periods of rainfall.

Overall, the region can expect between 1-inch and 3-inches of rain before the storm clears out. No flooding is expected.

Sunday is expected to be dry and sunny, with a high pressure system bringing a warm up at the beginning of next week.