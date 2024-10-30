Watch CBS News
In-N-Out to open 4 new locations in Southern California

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The fast-food joint In-N-Out announced four upcoming locations in Southern California.

Here's a list of the new fast-food restaurants:

  • 540 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801  
  • 20512 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746  
  • 1700 East Ventura Boulevard, Oxnard, CA 93036  
  • 13864 Foothill Boulevard, Sylmar, CA 91342  

A staple stop for anyone visiting California, In-N-Out also announced three more expansions in Arizona, Idaho and Utah:

  • 5940 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339  
  • 16225 N. Marketplace Drive, Nampa, ID 83687  
  • 21 E. 2100 S. South, South Lake, UT 84115  

In-N-Out first opened its doors back in 1948, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened California's first drive-thru restaurant in Baldwin Park, according to a company's post on Instagram celebrating its 75th anniversary last year. 

Now, more than seven decades later, the franchise has expanded to several states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

