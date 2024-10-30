In-N-Out to open 4 new locations in Southern California
The fast-food joint In-N-Out announced four upcoming locations in Southern California.
Here's a list of the new fast-food restaurants:
- 540 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
- 20512 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746
- 1700 East Ventura Boulevard, Oxnard, CA 93036
- 13864 Foothill Boulevard, Sylmar, CA 91342
A staple stop for anyone visiting California, In-N-Out also announced three more expansions in Arizona, Idaho and Utah:
- 5940 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
- 16225 N. Marketplace Drive, Nampa, ID 83687
- 21 E. 2100 S. South, South Lake, UT 84115
In-N-Out first opened its doors back in 1948, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened California's first drive-thru restaurant in Baldwin Park, according to a company's post on Instagram celebrating its 75th anniversary last year.
Now, more than seven decades later, the franchise has expanded to several states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.