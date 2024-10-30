In-N-Out to open 4 new locations in Southern California

The fast-food joint In-N-Out announced four upcoming locations in Southern California.

Here's a list of the new fast-food restaurants:

540 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801

20512 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746

1700 East Ventura Boulevard, Oxnard, CA 93036

13864 Foothill Boulevard, Sylmar, CA 91342

A staple stop for anyone visiting California, In-N-Out also announced three more expansions in Arizona, Idaho and Utah:

5940 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

16225 N. Marketplace Drive, Nampa, ID 83687

21 E. 2100 S. South, South Lake, UT 84115

In-N-Out first opened its doors back in 1948, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened California's first drive-thru restaurant in Baldwin Park, according to a company's post on Instagram celebrating its 75th anniversary last year.

An In-N-Out hamburger restaurant adjacent to a runway at Los Angeles International Airport has become a favorite Instagram spot to photograph jets as they land. Getty Images

Now, more than seven decades later, the franchise has expanded to several states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.