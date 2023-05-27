In-N-Out to celebrate 75th anniversary with drag race, ZZ Top performance

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, In-N-Out Burger is throwing a birthday bonanza chock full of drag races and musical performances from ZZ Top and 311.

The festival begins this fall on Oct. 22 at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. It will feature a full day of events ranging from drag racing, a car show and just an overall fair atmosphere with live music throughout the day.

"We're so excited about it," said In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson. "The partnership between In-N-Out and NHRA and being able to have this huge celebration at this track, it's going to be great. This track has so much rich history for my family, so celebrating the 75th anniversary here is going to be huge and we can't wait. There's a lot of car culture in our history and it was really special to honor my family and be a part of a sport that's near and dear to our hearts. It's very special and so many people are going to be blown away at what we have in store for them."

Tickets for the festival are $25 for adults and $15 for kids between 3-12 years old. Children under 2 years old can get in for free. The benefit concert will be an extra cost of $75.

The gates open at 10 a.m. and the drag racing starts at about noon. The benefit concert will start later in the day at 6 p.m. The bands ZZ Top, 311 and .48 special will play until 10 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.