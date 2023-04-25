In-N-Out drive-thru liquid brawl leads to no arrests, but quite the scene

Drive-thru tensions erupt at a Valencia In-N-Out on Sunday as a shouting match turns into a car-to-car water fight – and it's caught on camera.

Cell phone video shows a gray Subaru SUV sitting, dead stop, in the drive-thru line, when shouts laced with profanities can be heard coming from the car in front of it. A woman with long pink hair is seen continuing her rant as she walks up to the Subaru's driver's side window and tosses a full to-go In-N-Out soda cup, full of some clear liquid, onto the driver's side window.

A blond woman in the driver's seat of the gray Subaru then opens her car door and partially steps out as a young man jumps out of the Subaru's back seat. A shouting match ensues between the two parties with the woman in pink hair walking back over to the Subaru, this time with a water bottle. She sprays water in the direction of the young man, tossing the empty plastic bottle on the car.

Meanwhile, the In-N-Out drive-thru attendant who tried to intervene at first, is getting some backup from a couple of other In-N-Out employees who are heading to the scene as the young man, once again, gets out of the backseat of the Subaru along with another young man, each with water bottles in hand. They follow suit, squeezing and splashing water in the direction of the woman with pink hair, who moved back to the car in front of them. Honking starts, and the blond woman again emerges from the driver seat, saying "Stop." The woman with the pink hair approaches again, with another woman, who says to the blond woman, "You started it."

The whole group ends up arguing around the Subaru, with the In-N-Out employee playing referee, stepping in the middle trying to calm everyone down. Another man, a bystander, walks over to try to settle everyone down. Some teenagers walk over and another In-N-Out employee gets involved, when the blond woman can be heard saying, "Somebody call 911."

Nobody calmed down, but they all did get back into their cars, shouting along the way – wait, they get out of their cars again, shouting, then back into their cars.

It's reported that Sheriff's deputies did arrive to break up the fight, but there were no arrests because nobody wanted to press charges – just some wasted water, insults, bruised egos, and damp clothes.